Top-selling olive oil and pesto sauce company Filippo Berio is now bringing its tradition of excellence to another product category: premium homemade-style tomato-based sauces. Made with clean, simple and healthy ingredients, among them 100% Italian tomatoes and Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil, the line’s eight authentic Italian sauces – Marinara, Roasted Garlic, Tomato Basil, Olive, Mushroom, Arrabbiata, Traditional Italian and Grilled Vegetable – deliver homemade taste with ease and convenience. The sauces are all gluten- and lactose-free and suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets, as well as containing no added sugar, preservatives or artificial ingredients. Filippo Berio created the line to offer home cooks a range of flavors to experiment with in the kitchen, enabling them to sample different sauces in various combinations with myriad pasta types and shapes to discover additional preparations, or to stock their pantries to ensure a convenient and flavorful way to elevate meals. Eye-catching labels will distinguish the sauce jars on grocers’ shelves, with a distinctive color palate conveying the full breadth and variety of the premium line. Filippo Berio tomato-based sauces will be available at select retailers beginning this summer, and a 24-ounce jar of any sauce will retail for a suggested price range of $7.99-$8.99. The Filippo Berio brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries; in the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy.