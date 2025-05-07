Fifth Third Explains the Value of Cash Automation in Grocery Retail
PG: Could inflation and financial uncertainty push shoppers to use cash more often?
RN: More than 90% of consumers intend to use cash either as a means of payment or store of value in the future.5 Cash transactions eliminate the risk of incurring fees associated with credit card usage, such as interest charges and late payment fees. Additionally, financial uncertainty, such as geopolitical instability and changes in trade policies, can lead consumers to prefer cash as a more secure and immediate form of payment.
PG: Does the labor shortage exacerbate the situation?
RN: With fewer employees available, grocery stores often struggle to maintain high levels of customer service. This can lead to longer wait times, less assistance available for shoppers, and overall reduced service quality.
Staffing shortages can result in operational issues such as empty shelves, disorganized displays, and reduced hours for service counters. One often overlooked impact of labor shortages is the staffing required for secure and efficient cash-handling processes—critical for both operational continuity and safety. Compounding the issue, rising theft and shrink in grocery retail have prompted some states to consider legislation that limits the number of self-checkout stations (SCOs) one employee can oversee. While SCOs were initially seen as a labor-saving innovation, such regulations could transform them into labor-intensive responsibilities, placing even more pressure on already strained workforces.
PG: Can you elaborate on some of Fifth Third’s solutions?
RN: Fifth Third's Currency Processing Solutions® (CPS) is a holistic approach to improving cash management processes for grocers, from point of sale to account reconciliation and reporting. CPS automates the cash-handling process from the time you take a cash payment through the time the money is deposited and credited into your account. Our expert cash-handling team partners with grocers to tailor solutions that streamline store processes, reduce costs, and enhance safety. We help optimize labor, minimize shrinkage and improve working capital management. Key benefits include:
- Save Managers’ Time: Automate cash counting and reconciliation.
- Enhance Safety: Secure funds and reduce shrinkage.
- Minimize Errors: Eliminate manual cash errors requiring recounts.
- Eliminate Bank Trips: Get cash credited directly to your account.
- Reduce Dependency on Armored Events: Manage courier relationships and reduce reliance on armored services.
- Consolidate Banking: Fewer financial institution relationships are needed across store locations.