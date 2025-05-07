Fifth_Third_Explains_the_Value_of_Cash_Automation_in_Grocery_Retail

Despite the rise of digital payments, many grocers say cash remains a preferred option for customers. Progressive Grocer spoke with Robert Norman, SVP of Cash Logistics Strategy at Fifth Third Bank. With more than 34 years of banking experience, Norman offers insight into why cash continues to play a crucial role at the supermarket checkout and describes how automation can improve the cash management process for grocers.

Progressive Grocer: Can you share your observations on the use of cash?

Robert Norman: The Federal Reserve Cash Office survey shows that 16% of U.S. payments are made with cash, the third most-used form after credit and debit cards.1

Cash continues to be a reliable payment method—especially among older generations. Still, a recent USA Today article said nearly 70% of Gen Zers use cash more than they did 12 months ago.2

In 2023, 18.4% of U.S. households—representing nearly 49 million people—were either unbanked or underbanked.3 There's a growing push toward cashless payment systems, but this approach encountered backlash. For many of these households, eliminating cash as a payment option could mean losing a crucial means of feeding their families.

Fifth Third is part of a group of industry leaders and experts called the Cash Payment Choice Coalition, focused on raising awareness of the importance of cash as a means of transacting business and informing and activating influencers to ensure the legal and regulatory environment remains "Cash" favorable.

About 28% of consumers in the U.S. feel “safer” with cash as an option,4 and Fifth Third wants to be part of the solution in retaining this option for consumers.