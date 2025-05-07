 Skip to main content
Fifth_Third_Explains_the_Value_of_Cash_Automation_in_Grocery_Retail
Sponsored Content

Fifth Third Explains the Value of Cash Automation in Grocery Retail

5/7/2025
Robert_Norman_SVP_Cash_Logistics_Strategy_Fifth_Third_Bank
Robert Norman, SVP Cash Logistics Strategy, Fifth Third Bank

Despite the rise of digital payments, many grocers say cash remains a preferred option for customers. Progressive Grocer spoke with Robert Norman, SVP of Cash Logistics Strategy at Fifth Third Bank. With more than 34 years of banking experience, Norman offers insight into why cash continues to play a crucial role at the supermarket checkout and describes how automation can improve the cash management process for grocers.

Progressive Grocer: Can you share your observations on the use of cash?

Robert Norman: The Federal Reserve Cash Office survey shows that 16% of U.S. payments are made with cash, the third most-used form after credit and debit cards.1

Cash continues to be a reliable payment method—especially among older generations. Still, a recent USA Today article said nearly 70% of Gen Zers use cash more than they did 12 months ago.2

In 2023, 18.4% of U.S. households—representing nearly 49 million people—were either unbanked or underbanked.3 There's a growing push toward cashless payment systems, but this approach encountered backlash. For many of these households, eliminating cash as a payment option could mean losing a crucial means of feeding their families.

Fifth Third is part of a group of industry leaders and experts called the Cash Payment Choice Coalition, focused on raising awareness of the importance of cash as a means of transacting business and informing and activating influencers to ensure the legal and regulatory environment remains "Cash" favorable.

About 28% of consumers in the U.S. feel “safer” with cash as an option,4 and Fifth Third wants to be part of the solution in retaining this option for consumers.

PG: Could inflation and financial uncertainty push shoppers to use cash more often?

RN: More than 90% of consumers intend to use cash either as a means of payment or store of value in the future.5 Cash transactions eliminate the risk of incurring fees associated with credit card usage, such as interest charges and late payment fees. Additionally, financial uncertainty, such as geopolitical instability and changes in trade policies, can lead consumers to prefer cash as a more secure and immediate form of payment.

PG: Does the labor shortage exacerbate the situation?

RN: With fewer employees available, grocery stores often struggle to maintain high levels of customer service. This can lead to longer wait times, less assistance available for shoppers, and overall reduced service quality.

Staffing shortages can result in operational issues such as empty shelves, disorganized displays, and reduced hours for service counters. One often overlooked impact of labor shortages is the staffing required for secure and efficient cash-handling processes—critical for both operational continuity and safety. Compounding the issue, rising theft and shrink in grocery retail have prompted some states to consider legislation that limits the number of self-checkout stations (SCOs) one employee can oversee. While SCOs were initially seen as a labor-saving innovation, such regulations could transform them into labor-intensive responsibilities, placing even more pressure on already strained workforces.

PG: Can you elaborate on some of Fifth Third’s solutions?

RN: Fifth Third's Currency Processing Solutions® (CPS) is a holistic approach to improving cash management processes for grocers, from point of sale to account reconciliation and reporting. CPS automates the cash-handling process from the time you take a cash payment through the time the money is deposited and credited into your account. Our expert cash-handling team partners with grocers to tailor solutions that streamline store processes, reduce costs, and enhance safety. We help optimize labor, minimize shrinkage and improve working capital management. Key benefits include:

  • Save Managers’ Time: Automate cash counting and reconciliation.
  • Enhance Safety: Secure funds and reduce shrinkage.
  • Minimize Errors: Eliminate manual cash errors requiring recounts.
  • Eliminate Bank Trips: Get cash credited directly to your account.
  • Reduce Dependency on Armored Events: Manage courier relationships and reduce reliance on armored services.
  • Consolidate Banking: Fewer financial institution relationships are needed across store locations.
FifthThirdbanklogo

We deployed our solution at a top 10 U.S. retailer that offers groceries and general merchandise. Store managers were spending 6-8 hours daily on cash handling. Fifth Third’s solution eliminated that burden, allowing managers to focus on operations. With our cash experts, the client optimized their cash process and achieved real ROI.

Sources: 
1. 2024 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice
2. https://www.usatoday. com/story/money/personalfinance/2023/05/14/cash-popularity-rises-amid-inflation/70211686007/
3. 2023 FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households
4. https://www.empower.com/the-currency/money/research-third-of- americans-feel-safer-with-cash
5. 2024 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice

