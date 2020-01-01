Global premium mixer producer Fever-Tree has launched Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, the company’s first mixer developed specifically for the American consumer. Containing naturally sourced ingredients, including real juice from handpicked Florida pink grapefruits, the carbonated mixer uses naturally sourced ingredients and is suitable for such trending cocktails as tequila-fueled palomas and vodka-forward spritzes, as well as on its own as a zero-ABV refreshment. Each 6.8-fluid-ounce bottle has just 30 calories, with no artificial colors or artificial sweeteners. A 4-pack retails for a suggested $4.99.