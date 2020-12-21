Farmstead Now Coming to Nashville

Online grocer Farmstead is expanding to its fourth major city: Nashville, Tennessee. The company will bring its online grocery service to the area in the late first quarter of 2021. The waitlist for service has opened and is limited to the first 1,000 people to sign up.

The entry into the Nashville market is part of Farmstead’s strategy of rapid growth, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

In Nashville, Farmstead will open several dark stores, which greatly ease entry into new geographies, reduce food waste by three to four times, and help eradicate food deserts by making fast, inexpensive delivery accessible to a wider area. High-quality local brands such as Goo-Goo Cluster, Olive & Sinclair, and Bongo Java, national brands such as Kraft and Nabisco, and fresh meats, dairy and produce will all be available.

“Nashville is a great fit for Farmstead delivery; it’s a thriving, densely populated city that fits our mid-market profile customers who want their favorite brands and fresh groceries, all delivered to their doorstep with no markups,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, California-based Farmstead. “Farmstead cracked the code on how to make grocery delivery fast and inexpensive without sacrificing quality or wasting food, and we’re excited to roll out our service to Nashville residents in early 2021.”

Having started out in the San Francisco Bay Area, Farmstead has already expanded to the Charlotte, North Carolina, market and will begin delivery in the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, market early next year.