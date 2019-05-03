Farmstead Gives Kraft Heinz Direct Channel to Consumers

Online grocer Farmstead has teamed up with The Kraft Heinz Co. to provide the CPG powerhouse’s products to the e-tailer’s customers, a partnership the companies revealed at Shoptalk 2019 , taking place in Las Vegas March 3-6.

The deal boosts the San Francisco-based online grocer’s overall curated inventory by about 5 percent while setting the stage for the rapid national expansion of its 35-minute delivery online-grocery model this year.

Kraft Heinz inventory is already available via Farmstead’s Refill & Save program, with hundreds of additional items to be added in the coming weeks. Initially, Farmstead offered 25 top grocery staples through Refill & Save; that number is more than 300, including products from such national brands as La Croix, Newman’s Own and Kerrygold, as well as products from local purveyors, and fresh produce.

The artificial intelligence-powered program gives customers with recurring orders significant discounts on certain staples, among them milk, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and bread. Farmstead automatically queues up customers’ recurring weekly orders, and shoppers can then add or delete any items for the week, or even cancel a weekly order entirely, up to an hour before their delivery window without penalties. The e-tailer recently lowered its weekly order minimum for Refill & Save orders to $20.

“Kraft Heinz welcomes the opportunity to partner with innovative emerging platforms, like Farmstead, which offer consumers differentiated value in grocery ordering and delivery,” said Jacob Stewart, head of ecommerce sales at Chicago-based Kraft Heinz. “Our research shows that most families go to multiple grocery stores to find everything they need within their budget,” added Farmstead founder and CEO Pradeep Elankumaran. “Farmstead’s goal is to be the only grocer a household needs – with this Kraft Heinz partnership, we’re now able to source more mainstream grocery items. Our customers can still get the great locally sourced produce they are accustomed to from Farmstead, plus the national-brand staples they also want, at prices lower than local supermarket prices, delivered for free.”

According to Elankumaran, his company is seeing greater interest from CPG brands that wish to be involved with Refill & Save as a way to increase their exposure to Farmstead customers.