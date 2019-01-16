Kraft Opens Grocery Store Pop-Up for Federal Workers

Kraft will operate a grocery store pop-up Jan. 16-20 in Washington, D.C., in support of its Kraft Now Pay Later program helping federal government workers during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The store, located at 1287 4th Street NE, two blocks from Union Market offers such staples of the famous brand as Kraft Mac & Cheese, Kraft Natural Cheese, Kraft Singles, Kraft Salad Dressings, Kraft Mayo and Kraft BBQ Sauce.

Current federal government workers with a government ID will be able to stock up on Kraft products to tide them over during the shutdown. In return, the company asks the employees to pay it forward by donating to a charity or needy person when they can.

“During the government shutdown, parents should not have to worry about putting dinner on the table because they aren’t receiving a paycheck,” noted Sergio Eleuterio, the brand’s head of marketing. “Kraft stands for families, and we want to support the families who have built our brands. This store is one way we can help those affected get the grocery staples they need. And we celebrate all who are doing their part to help.”

Based in Chicago, The Kraft Heinz Co. has a portfolio of iconic brands that includes Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Smart Ones and Velveeta.

An estimated 800,000 government workers are affected by the government shutdown, with many of them in the nation’s capital, where the federal government is the largest employer.

On the retailer side, operators such as Jackson Whole Grocer have offered help to struggling federal workers. As reported in the local press, the Jackson, Wyo.-based independent grocer is providing, under its JWG Federal Worker Appreciation Program, a no-interest line of credit of up to $200 a week and a 10 percent discount to affected employees, with no payments required until the shutdown ends.