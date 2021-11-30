Farmers Market-Inspired Store Sets Up Shop in Chicago

It’s past outdoor farmers market season in the Windy City, but shoppers there can browse locally-sourced goods at a new series of Farm Shop stores. The first location of the small-footprint grocery opens its doors on Dec. 7 in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Featuring an array of curated products from farms and producers within a three-hour radius, the new 1,500-square-foot store also offers on-demand delivery in about an hour. Items range from fresh eggs and meats to breads and pastas.

Farm Shop stores are run by WhatsGood, a tech firm that works with farmer’s markets to handle online orders. "WhatsGood's Farm Shop draws inspiration from the intimate relationship between food, community and neighborhoods. These unique stores will showcase the finest foods and beverages locally produced by farmers and artisans," explained Erin Tortora, COO for WhatsGood. "Shoppers will find fresh, healthy and organic food from sources they can know and trust."

For nearly three years, WhatsGood has provided Chicago residents with home delivery and online orders from several of the city’s largest farmer’s markets. The new physical stores essentially bring farmers markets to shoppers when outdoor community markets are not available.

According to Tortora, WhatsGood hopes to open Farm Shops in several Chicago neighborhoods and in the New England region over the next two years. The company is also working on inviting farmers, artisans and chefs to visit store locations to connect with consumers on a personal basis.