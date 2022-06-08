Farmer Focus Attracts Shoppers to Organic Chicken With Updated Packaging

Poultry producer Farmer Focus has updated its packaging to attract better-for-you consumers to organic chicken category. In addition to highlighting key claims like “Organic & Free Range,” the packaging features a new QR code, so shoppers can trace every package of Farmer Focus chicken back to the farm where it was raised.

The packaging changes were inspired by consumer demand for increased product transparency and traceability. According to the 17th annual “Power of Meat” report from FMI – The Food Industry Association and The North American Meat Institute, 85% of meat shoppers look for choices that are better for themselves, their families, workers, animals and/or the environment, with 32% emphasizing meat/poultry that are better for the planet.

Over the past two years, Farmer Focus has seen this consumer behavior in action, with nearly double-digit growth year-over-year in the number of individuals tracing their chicken back to the farm using its traditional Farm ID on the package.

For the new packaging, Farmer Focus wanted to highlight key brand and product attributes more clearly and increase shoppability. Specific packaging updates include:

Increasing Farm Traceability : Shoppers can now use a QR code that leads to Farmer Focus’ website where they can trace their product back to the family farm where it was raised.

Attracting Even More Organic Consumers : The front panel now ensures that “Organic & Free Range” are prominent, improving shoppability for the organic consumer. Other icons were also added to help the consumer visually scan the package to quickly find important attributes like “Hatched, Raised, & Harvested in USA,” “No Antibiotics Ever,” and “Humanely Raised.”

Brand Values Take Center Stage : For the increasing number of shoppers that shop their values, the company’s pledge of “Fair Pay for Farmers” highlights even more plainly the company’s commitment to transparency and promoting and protecting generational family farmers.

“Today’s organic shoppers want to buy from brands that provide a delicious meal as well as make forward strides on humane, social and environmental fronts,” said Carrie Dufour, founder of Truly Creative, who helped design the updated packaging. “Overall the new package design goes further in helping consumers understand the positive impact their purchase is making and that they are part of Farmer Focus’ journey to build a better future for everyone.”

“USDA organic is at the core of our Farmer Focus brand, but we learned from consumers that they wanted to be reassured of all the attributes that are part of organic certification and what we are doing to go beyond organic,” added Kathryn Tuttle, chief marketing officer of Harrisonburg, Va.-based Farmer Focus.

However, attracting today’s consumers to the organic brand may prove a challenge during these high inflationary times. According to The Feedback Group’s recent data, shoppers are using various strategies to cope with record food prices, including buying fewer organic items to cut costs.

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus boasts that it is a 100% USDA organic and Humane Certified chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. The company was the recipient of Progressive Grocer’s inaugural Impact Awards in recognition of outstanding environmental, social and governance leadership. Farmer Focus is available in 2,500 food retailers throughout the East Coast and Midwest.