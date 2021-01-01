Farm Rich Sweet Onion Petals

Just in time for Big Game menu planning, frozen snack and appetizer brand Farm Rich has introduced Sweet Onion Petals with Aussie-Style Dipping Sauce. The item consists of individual onion pieces coated in crispy panko breading and accompanied by 3 ounces of Aussie-style onion-dipping sauce. Each serving contains 220 calories, with 0 grams trans fat and cholesterol. “With more snacking from home right now, these Sweet Onion Petals give consumers the restaurant flavor they crave, but made in the comforts of their own kitchens,” noted Farm Rich Director of Marketing Ciera Womack. “Plus they’re a fun new appetizer for game day.” A 15-ounce carton containing about 24 pieces retails for a suggested $6.99.