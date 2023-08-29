Farm Rich Additional Meatball Flavors

Frozen snack and appetizer brand Farm Rich has added three trending flavors to its meatball lineup: beef-and-pork Meatballs with Pizza Style Seasonings, containing 12 grams of protein per serving; pork Maple Bacon Meatballs, providing 13 grams of protein per serving; and homestyle beef-and-pork Meatballs with Cheeseburger Style Seasonings, delivering 12 grams of protein per serving. The flame-broiled meatballs can be prepared in a microwave, stovetop, conventional oven or slow cooker. A 20-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99.