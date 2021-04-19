Fareway Introduces Online Shopping, Curbside Pickup

Fareway Stores Inc. now offers online shopping at almost 50 Fareway Meat & Grocery and Fareway Meat Market locations. The rest of the grocer’s stores will roll out online shopping in the next few months.

The click-and-collect solution launched at the flagship Boone, Iowa, Fareway store last January. Customers can shop online at Fareway by visiting the grocer’s website or through the Fareway mobile app. Orders can be changed up to a half-hour before pickup and can be ready as quickly as four hours after being placed.

“We’ve seen other online offerings fall short in experience, so we are excited to expand our unmatched Fareway shopping experience with the added convenience of online ordering,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer, president and CEO of Boone-based Fareway. “Our customers can continue to have their fresh meat cut and packaged just how they like, their produce picked with proper ripeness, and quality substitutions if they wish, but now they can get this Fareway experience a different way.”

The online platform is powered by Madison, Wisconsin-based GrocerKey , which combines white-label e-commerce technology, e-commerce grocery operating experience, and proven strategies to help brick-and-mortar grocers build successful e-commerce businesses. In February, the company secured $2.4 million from 18 private investors in a recent equity round, bringing its total funds raised from investors to $9.5 million.