Fareway Seeks Streamlined Supplier Experience

Fareway is improving the way it communicates with suppliers via a new deal with RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers.

As the food retailer looks forward to 2021, responding quickly to increased and ever-changing consumer demands continues to present challenges, Fareway said. The need for direct communication with suppliers is essential to remain agile in sourcing products and services. The partnership with RangeMe not only provides an online platform to collaborate with suppliers, but it's also an efficient communication system that will allow Fareway to source new and exciting products.

“With the new year fast approaching, we are committed to creating a personalized shopping experience for customers, with the added focus on how we can better help meet their needs,” said Clint Jenkins, VP of wholesale purchasing at Boone, Iowa-based Fareway. “So many of our customers are on a wellness journey, and partnering with RangeMe opens up so many new possibilities to tailor products to help them meet their goals.”

As part of its partnership with RangeMe, Fareway will have access to more than 200,000 suppliers, and bring to the shelf an abundance of new products that consumers want as they shift to a health-and-wellness mindset. This commitment to technology not only gives prospective suppliers a streamlined experience, but also allows the Fareway buying team to remain on the cutting edge of product discovery and innovation.

“2020 has been a year of learning and perseverance,” said Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe. “We are excited to have a partner in Fareway that is eager to take these learnings into the new year with a mission to provide a healthy product assortment to fit their consumers’ lifestyles.”

Fareway isn't the only grocer to use RangeMe. Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer is partnering with Solon, Ohio-based Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) and its subsidiary product discovery tool, RangeMe, to host an event through the company's ECRM Connect virtual platform.

Family-owned Fareway operates 123 stores in six Midwestern states. The company is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Meijer is No. 19 on PG's list.