Well-known Chicago candy brand Fannie May has introduced Fannie May Premium Bags, offering individually wrapped chocolates in a resealable bag for on-the-go snacking. The product line comes in iconic recipes – Mini Pixies (4 ounces), Mint Meltaways (4.2 ounces) and Buckeyes (4.5 ounces) – and is available at grocers nationally, marking the brand’s official return to such Eastern states as Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The suggested retail price per bag is $4.49.