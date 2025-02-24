Iconic gourmet wet cat food brand Fancy Feast is redefining the feline dining experience with the national launch of its most elegant and innovative product to date. Fancy Feast Gems offers layers of delicately smooth mousse paté topped with a halo of cascading gravy to deliver mealtime anticipation and excitement for cats, while the unique patented packaging design provides a convenient and mess-free experience for owners. Employing insights on cat behavior based on years of study from scientists and behaviorists at parent company Purina, as well as proprietary formulations maximizing palatability and functionality, Gems shapes cats’ favorite comestibles into a pyramid that allows pampered pets to savor every bite and transforms routine feeding into a moment of indulgence. All pet parents need to do is peel the top of a single-serve paté and place it on their cat’s dish for a perfectly sized portion that will satisfy every time. One hundred percent complete and balanced for adult cats, Fancy Feast Gems are available in paté recipes featuring beef, chicken, tuna or salmon, each capped with savory gravy, in 2-ounce pyramidal tubs retailing for a suggested $2.48 per 2-count package of any variety. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.