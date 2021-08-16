Reimagined for today’s world, Ferrara brand Famous Amos is now made with premium ingredients from across the globe, among them coconut from The Philippines, chocolate from Belgium, and hazelnuts from the Mediterranean. The Famous Amos Wonders From the World line consists of the brand’s signature bite-size crunchy cookies in three premium varieties: Belgian Chocolate Chips, Philippine Coconut and White Chocolate Chips, and Mediterranean Hazelnut and Chocolate Chips. Further, to reflect the relaunched brand’s cosmopolitan makeover, Famous Amos has refreshed the packaging with location-inspired graphics inviting consumers to enjoy the international offerings. A 7-ounce stand-up pantry bag of any of the cookie varieties retails for a suggested $4.49.