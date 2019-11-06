Fairway Market Presents The Cooking Place

New York’s Fairway Market is opening The Cooking Place on June 15 at its 74th Street Café in its Upper West Side store on 74th Street and Broadway. The Cooking Place will host a daily schedule of classes such as Chinese Takeout, Parisian Steakhouse, Spanish Tapas, Afternoon Tea Party, Soul-Warming Southern Dishes, and more. In all, more than 100 classes will be taught by Executive Chef and Culinary Director Laura Licona.

"At The Cooking Place, we bring more to the table than just food. We bring the same passion, dedication and philosophy about fooding that fills every aisle in our stores. We believe that food draws people together, creating memories and friendships that will last long after the last bite of dessert is gone," said Licona. "At Fairway Market, we celebrate culture, joy, entertainment and togetherness, the real ingredients that you'll find in abundance at The Cooking Place."

Fairway Market’s reputation for fresh will extend to The Cooking Place, with the classes shifting seasonally to provide patrons with an experience that uses the best-quality and freshest ingredients.

Fairway Market operates 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as an ecommerce platform at shop.fairwaymarket.com.