Press enter to search
Close search

Fairway Market Presents The Cooking Place

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Fairway Market Presents The Cooking Place

06/11/2019
Fairway Market Presents The Cooking Place
The Cooking Place, located within a Fairway Market store in New York, will offer classes covering a range of cuisines

New York’s Fairway Market is opening The Cooking Place on June 15 at its 74th Street Café in its Upper West Side store on 74th Street and Broadway.  The Cooking Place will host a daily schedule of classes such as Chinese Takeout, Parisian Steakhouse, Spanish Tapas, Afternoon Tea Party, Soul-Warming Southern Dishes, and more. In all, more than 100 classes will be taught by Executive Chef and Culinary Director Laura Licona.

"At The Cooking Place, we bring more to the table than just food. We bring the same passion, dedication and philosophy about fooding that fills every aisle in our stores. We believe that food draws people together, creating memories and friendships that will last long after the last bite of dessert is gone," said Licona. "At Fairway Market, we celebrate culture, joy, entertainment and togetherness, the real ingredients that you'll find in abundance at The Cooking Place."

Fairway Market’s reputation for fresh will extend to The Cooking Place, with the classes shifting seasonally to provide patrons with an experience that uses the best-quality and freshest ingredients.

Fairway Market operates 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as an ecommerce platform at shop.fairwaymarket.com.

Also Worth Reading

Fairway Market Officially Debuts Mobile Self-Scanning Checkout

Grocery technology available at all 15 stores in NY, NJ, CT

Fairway Launches Full-Spectrum Hemp Line

NYC-area grocer’s products formulated to address various wellness issues

Fairway Prepping Line-Free Checkout App

Convenient solution will free up store associates: CMO

PG June 2017 Store of the Month: Fairway

2nd Brooklyn location offers several firsts for NYC grocer

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Health & Wellness
Fairway Launches Full-Spectrum Hemp Line
Technology
Fairway Prepping Line-Free Checkout App