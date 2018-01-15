Fairway Prepping Line-Free Checkout App

Fairway Market has chosen FutureProof Retail, a New York-based provider of line-free checkout, to power the upscale grocer’s next-generation mobile app. The app’s technology will enable shopppers to scan and pay for items on their phones, thereby avoiding the checkout line.

“Customers already know Fairway’s unique ability to carry the best foods that can’t be found anywhere else,” noted FutureProof CEO Will Hogben. “Now, with line-free checkout, Fairway is adding the unique gift of convenience! A shopping experience found only at Fairway.”

“One thing that we’re especially excited about is how this will help our store staff, said Fairway Dorothy Carlow, CMO of Fairway, which is also based in New York. “We have the friendliest and most knowledgeable staff and line-free checkout will help free up their focus for customer service. Fairway is very excited about adding this super-convenient, speedy checkout solution for our customers. We understand that sometimes people want to grab a few items and go – this technology solution will provide that option.”

Additionally featuring new perks and ways to save, the app is expected to be available for iOS and Android this spring.

Its impending rollout comes in the wake of cashierless solutions from such major operators as Kroger and Walmart, as well as the long-awaited checkout-free Amazon Go concept store, whose debut has been delayed nearly a year by technical glitches

Fairway operates 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.