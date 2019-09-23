Fairway Market Invites Shoppers to ‘Eat Like A Greek’

Fairway Market has teamed with Greek specialty food-sourcing company Olive Roots to bring to the grocer’s stores authentic Mediterranean products from Greece and Cyprus. To mark the occasion, Fairway will host Eat Like A Greek, a three-week in-store promotion running Sept. 27-Oct. 17, which will showcase artisan brands and present producers who will be on hand for conversation and sampling of exclusive products.

“At Fairway Market, we pride ourselves on providing not only locally made regional delicacies, but also gourmet items from around the world,” noted Abel Porter, CEO of New York-based Fairway, which, according to news reports, is up for sale for the second time in three years. “Eat Like A Greek will allow our customers to experience and taste healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek artisanal food straight from this region.”

While the promotion lasts, customers will be able to sample such items as halloumi cheese, raw honey, sea salts, jellies, soup mixes, rolls, biscuits, cookies, grains, mineral water and olive oils.

“We are thrilled that Fairway will now be offering all these specialty foods from Greece and Cyprus,” said Katerina Barka-Papalucas, founder and CEO of Olive Roots, which is based in Cyprus. “Authentic Greek products are truly missing from U.S. shelves, and we couldn’t be happier that New Yorkers will now have access to the very best via Fairway’s stores!”

During the promotion, Fairway Market will also hold product demonstrations and Greek classes in the grocer’s cooking school, The Cooking Place, and consumers will be able to enter contests to win trips to Greece and Cyprus.

Sponsors of the event are European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD), the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Cyprus, the Greek Tourism Organization, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism of Cyprus, the City of Athens, Hilton Athens and Cyprus Agrotourism Co.

Fairway operates 15 grocery stores and three Wines & Spirits shops in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.