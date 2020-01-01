Fairlife creamers are the brand’s latest premium products made with ultra-filtered milk, which have helped usher in a range of value-added ultra-filtered dairy products with more nutrition. The creamers come in four varieties -- Hazelnut, Caramel, Vanilla, and Sweet Cream -- all made with just five ingredients, including real ultra-filtered milk. They’re also lactose- and gluten-free, and made without the use of artificial growth hormones. “Today, the creamer category is dominated by choices that lean heavily on indulgent flavors,” notes Bill Kelly, Fairlife’s chief marketing officer. “As sales of premium coffee grow, our research shows that many consumers want to enhance the taste of their coffee, not cover it up. We created Fairlife creamers to provide these coffee drinkers with a great-tasting option that offers real dairy with a hint of flavor to enhance their coffee experience. Our creamers are made with ultra-filtered milk and 40% less sugar than other creamers. It’s just another way to offer consumers delicious products with enhanced nutrition profiles.” A 16-ounce bottle retails for a suggested $2.99, although prices may vary by market.