Fair Earth Farms Organic Salad Kits and Salad Blends

A subsidiary of Boskovich Fresh Food Group, Fresh Prep LLC has launched the six-SKU Fair Earth Farms line. According to Fresh Prep, Fair Earth Farms is the first in its category to package organic salad kits and salad blends in patent-pending fully compostable plant-based bags that are printed using brightly colored water-based inks and will break down over time into the earth’s soil, contributing to farming’s regenerative cycle. Featuring chef-driven flavors and recipes developed with prominent chef Andrew Hunter, Fair Earth Farms delivers products with clean, fresh and crave-worthy ingredients. The USDA-Certified Organic line offers two salad kit flavors, Superfood Crunch (9.5 ounces) and Honey Coconut Cashew (11.45 ounces), and four triple-washed ready-to-eat salad greens blends in 5-ounce packages: Baby Spinach, Baby Arugula, Spring Mix, and Power Greens. The suggested retail price for any of the four blends is $3.99, while the salad kits go for a suggested retail price range of $5.49-$6.49 each. Fair Earth Farms is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and is certified through the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI). Additionally, the line’s packaging includes a How2Compost label that clearly communicates composting instructions to the public.