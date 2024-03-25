Fabric Appoints Curt Avallone Co-CEO

Grocery technology company Fabric, provider of an automated fulfillment solution, has named Curt Avallone co-CEO. Avallone will be based in the United States as the company focuses on growing its operations worldwide. Longtime company executive Avi “Jack” Jacoby will remain with the company as its other co-CEO. Jacoby joined Fabric in 2018 as chief of staff, and later became CEO of the Israel market and then COO. He took on the CEO role in 2022.

Avallone brings to his new role more than 30 years of executive experience across grocery, pharmacy and mass merchandise, collaborating over the course of his career to build new businesses with more than $8 billion in annual sales and 30,000-plus jobs. He launched successful e-commerce divisions at Ahold Delhaize, Giant Eagle and CVS Pharmacy, as well as the H-E-B and Ahold Delhaize fueling divisions.

[RELATED: Fabric, Maersk Debuting AI-Driven Automated Fulfillment Center]

“I’m thrilled to be in a position to lead an organization that offers the best-in-class solution for local e-grocery needs,” said Avallone. “Fabric stands alone in the industry by providing automation solutions both purpose-made for grocery fulfillment and customizable to accommodate a grocer’s uniquely complex needs.”

“We have so much opportunity ahead of us, and I’m confident that Curt, with his experience building innovative solutions in retail and fulfillment automation, will guide Fabric through its next phase of growth,” noted Jacoby. “I look forward to collaborating with him to empower grocers worldwide.”

Fabric’s automated fulfillment solution combines state-of-the-art hardware and software designed through years of experience operating e-commerce and grocery sites. The solution aims to ensure that each aspect of the fulfillment process, from inbound to outbound, is optimized. Fabric was established in 2015 and has raised $375 million from such investor partners as Temasek, Corner Ventures, Union Tech Ventures, Playground, Innovation Endeavors and Aleph. Fabric is based in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York and teams throughout the United States and the European Union.