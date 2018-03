Mars Wrigley Confectionery's Extra gum has put out its new Extra Chewy Mints, chewable mint candy that packs the brand's well-known "flavor rush" in two layers: a thin crispy outer shell and chewy freshening core. Extra Chewy Mints are launching in Extra's best-selling gum flavors, Peppermint and Polar Ice, and available in packaging specifically designed to share. SRPs are $2.19 per 1.5-ounce pocket-sized pack and $6.99 per 7.5-ounce stand-up bag.