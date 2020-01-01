Explore Cuisine Organic Edamame & Spirulina Spaghetti

Organic plant-based pasta maker Explore Cuisine has now come out with Organic Edamame & Spirulina Spaghetti, which the company describes as the only organic, gluten-free, plant-based spaghetti that incorporates spirulina. Thanks to this nutrient-dense superfood, a 2-ounce serving of the spaghetti offers a whopping 24 grams of protein, 14 grams of dietary fiber, 6 grams of net carbs and 60% of the daily recommended allowance of iron -- six times more protein, five times more fiber and fewer than 10% of the net carbs of traditional wheat-based pasta, according to the company. Explore’s first superfood-enriched product, Organic Edamame & Spirulina Spaghetti is is made from 100% organic ingredients, naturally gluten-free and vegan, and cooks in just three to five minutes. When the product rolls out to retailers nationwide this spring, an 8-ounce package will retail for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.99, with 2% of all proceeds going to The Food to Thrive Foundation to educate and empower farmers.