Exederm Flare Control Cream

Exederm’s award-winning Flare Control Cream offers many benefits for dry, red, cracked skin, among them maintaining hydration and barrier function; calming and soothing inflamed, itchy and irritated patches; and quick absorption. The non-greasy, fragrance-, dye- and paraben-free product is safe for use on both adults and children, including kids over the age of 2. It’s also the first hydrocortisone‌ cream to receive the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association for meeting the standards set by the organization for use on eczema-prone skin. A 2-ounce tube of Flare Control Cream retails for a suggested $11.99, while a 1-ounce mini tube available at Walmart goes for a suggested $6.97. Exederm is a brand of Bentlin Products LLC.