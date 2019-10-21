Ex-Marketing Chief of Chick-fil-A to Keynote Closing General Session at NGA Show

Former Chick-fil-A Inc. EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Steven A. Robinson will deliver the keynote address at the closing general session of the 2020 NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.



From 1981 to 2015, Robinson guided Chick-fil-A’s global marketing efforts, aiding the Atlanta-based company’s prodigious growth. He identified and launched the well-known Eat Mor Chickin campaign. Before joining Chick-fil-A, he was director of marketing for the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park and communications manager at Texas Instruments. Robinson also sat on Chick-fil-A’s board of directors from 2016 to 2018.



“NGA is thrilled to have Steven Robinson join us as the keynote speaker for the closing session at the 2020 NGA Show,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based National Grocers Association, which represents the independent grocery sector. “With his extensive experience in marketing, advertising, brand development and hospitality strategies, I look forward to the valuable insight he will bring to our members who serve millions of customers everyday throughout the country.”