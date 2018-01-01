Evolve Beyond Traditional Energy with Celsius

Consumers are setting the pace. Are you keeping up with the demand for healthy and performance-driven brands?

Meet CELSIUS, a Proven Fitness Drink. It delivers unique benefits including metabolic acceleration, which burns body fat and calories. CELSIUS also provides healthy energy with 200mg caffeine per can. CELSIUS has no preservatives, no sugar, no high-fructose corn syrup, no aspartame, no artificial flavors and no artificial colors. It is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher and non-GMO.

CELSIUS’ Original Line is available in 12oz cans as well as powder packets that can be mixed with water for on-the-go consumption. CELSIUS’ Natural Line is also available in12oz cans and both lines have sparkling and non-carbonated flavor offerings. The primary difference is that the Natural Line is sweetened with a natural blend of Stevia and Erythritol.

CELSIUS is now available nationwide across most channels including Grocery, Convenience, Fitness and Military.

CELSIUS. LIVE FIT.