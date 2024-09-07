Organic cold-pressed premium juice brand Evolution Fresh has now launched Real Fruit Soda. The better-for-you soda offers five bold, sweet all-natural flavors derived from real squeezed fruit – never from concentrate: Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango and Berry Burst. Containing only 5 grams of sugar, no extra sugar added, and just 45 calories or fewer per can, the product line can also support digestive and immune health, thanks to the inclusion of probiotics, prebiotic fiber and antioxidant vitamin C. The soda is also USDA Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. A 12-ounce can of any variety of Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda retails for a suggested $2.79. The item should be kept chilled in the produce department, as it must be refrigerated to uphold its taste and integrity. Evolution Fresh is part of Generous Brands, formerly known as Bolthouse Farms.