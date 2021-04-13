Bottled-water pioneer Evian has now introduced Evian+, an innovative product line from the iconic brand as it ventures into another product category. Evian+ offers a range of flavored sparkling functional beverages packaged in recyclable aluminium cans – another first for the brand. Created with Evian natural mineral water and its naturally occurring minerals, further enhanced with a hint of natural flavors, and enriched with magnesium and zinc, which are said to support normal cognitive function, the sparkling-beverage line comes in four flavor combinations: Raspberry & Ginseng, Lime & Ginger, Grapefruit & Basil, and Cucumber & Mint. All contain zero sugars, zero sweeteners and zero calories. The suggested retail price for an 11.2-ounce can is $1.99, but will differ according to the retailer.