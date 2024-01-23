Eucerin Immersive Hydration Collection

Dermatologist-recommended skin care brand Eucerin has officially entered the face care segment with its Immersive Hydration collection, which leverages multi-weight hyaluronic acid in an innovative way. According to Eucerin, no other brand on the market is offering this technology across a full face care regimen to hydrate skin intensively and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The collection is further enriched with antioxidant complexes to help fight the damaging effects of free radicals. The Immersive Hydration Collection is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and consists of four products designed to complement one another for a comprehensive face care routine: Eucerin Immersive Hydration Moisture Boost Serum, which provides 24-hour hydration and immediately smoother skin; Eucerin Immersive Hydration Daily Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, which helps defend against free radicals and hydrates to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; Eucerin Immersive Hydration Night Cream, featuring pro-vitamin B5, which conditions skin during the night and supports a visibly renewed appearance; and and Eucerin Immersive Hydration Gel Cream, an ultra-lightweight formula that helps restore skin’s moisture barrier and provides up to 72-hour hydration. With suggested retail prices ranging from $19.99 to $26.99 per product, the Immersive Hydration Collection takes its place alongside Eucerin’s Hydrating Cleansing Gel and Hydrating Micellar Water to provide a complete start-to-finish skin care routine. Eucerin is a brand of Beiersdorf AG, whose portfolio of popular international brands also includes Nivea, Aquaphor, Coppertone and La Prairie.