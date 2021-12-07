EPA List N Botanical Disinfecting Wipes–New Size

Since 2007, CleanWell has been helping you freely embrace life’s not-so-clean moments without compromise. Our proprietary, plant-derived Thymol active ingredient kills 99.9% of common household germs and is on EPA List N for use against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

CleanWell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes are strong enough for tough messes and are a convenient choice for quick touch-ups. Use these bleach- and quat-free wipes to clean, disinfect, and deodorize the common hard, nonporous surfaces that you touch every day—doorknobs, faucets, toys, pet areas, appliances, sinks, counters, toilet seats, remotes, car keys and more. No harsh chemicals, no rinsing required!

Chosen as Best Disinfecting Wipes by Parents magazine for the 2021 Best Green Cleaners awards.