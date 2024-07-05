Entenmann’s Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins

The latest offerings from Bimbo Bakeries USA brand Entenmann’s Little Bites Snacks are Little Bites Lower Sugar Apple Cinnamon Muffins and Little Bites Lower Sugar Chocolate Muffins. These convenient pre-portioned snacks contain much less sugar than comparable options on the market, as well as real ingredients like apple or chocolate, along with surprising touches of hidden zucchini or sweet potato, but no artificial colors. Easy and mess-free, the muffins can be enjoyed as a midmorning snack, an afternoon treat or an anytime indulgence. The suggested retail price is $5.79 per 8.25-ounce box of five 160-calorie pouches of four muffins each in either variety.