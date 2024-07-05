Entenmann’s Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins

Varieties feature real ingredients like apple or chocolate, with a touch of hidden veggies
Entenmann's Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins Main Image

The latest offerings from Bimbo Bakeries USA brand Entenmann’s Little Bites Snacks are Little Bites Lower Sugar Apple Cinnamon Muffins and Little Bites Lower Sugar Chocolate Muffins. These convenient pre-portioned snacks contain much less sugar than comparable options on the market, as well as real ingredients like apple or chocolate, along with surprising touches of hidden zucchini or sweet potato, but no artificial colors. Easy and mess-free, the muffins can be enjoyed as a midmorning snack, an afternoon treat or an anytime indulgence. The suggested retail price is $5.79 per 8.25-ounce box of five 160-calorie pouches of four muffins each in either variety. 

Other Popular Products

Chateau Ste. Michelle Light Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc

Chateau Ste. Michelle Light Wines Teaser

Entenmann’s Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins

Entenmann's Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins Teaser

Prairie Fresh USA Prime® Pork Tenderloin

Prairie_Fresh_USA_Prime_Pork

For More Details

$5.79

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds