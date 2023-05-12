On shelves through the week of March 17, limited-edition Entenmann’s Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins from Bimbo Bakeries USA brand Entenmann’s Little Bites Snacks offer the indulgent flavor of cinnamon buns without any of the labor involved in baking them. The moist, soft bite-sized muffins feature real cinnamon but no high-fructose corn syrup or trans fat, making them a snack that parents can feel good about giving their kids. Created to enjoy in lunch or snack boxes on the go or as a quick breakfast, the item comes in pre-portioned pouches of four muffins representing a single serving, with each pouch containing 180 calories. A 8.25-ounce box of 20 muffins (five pouches) retails for a suggested $5.79.