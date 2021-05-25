Enroot Cold Brew Teas

A female-led small business and pending certified B Corp, Enroot has unveiled a line of small-batch, slowly cold-brewed organic sparkling teas. The sustainably sourced beverages pay homage to co-founder Cristina Patwa’s grandmother, who was a farmer and food entrepreneur in the Philippines. Flavorfully combining organic teas, fruits and herbals, the product line comes in five varieties: Relax (Strawberry Lavender Rosemary Tulsi); Reenergize (Mango Turmeric Ginger Guyausa); Revitalize (Raspberry Mint White Peony Tea); Rejuvenate (Peach Hibiscus Jasmine Green Tea); and Revive (Apple Lemon Cayenne Yerba Mate). Each is brewed cold for 20 hours, resulting in a smooth, refreshing taste; provides a clean caffeine option; and contains just 25 calories per bottle, with no added sugar, sweeteners or flavors. Enroot worked with chefs involved in the James Beard Foundation’s Impact programs to craft the product line. The company, which Patwa started with John Fogelman and Brad Pitt, is also the first startup in the food and beverage arena to create a comprehensive responsible sourcing policy with SCS Global Services, a leader in third-party sustainability and food quality certification. A 12-ounce bottle of Enroot retails for a suggested $3.99.