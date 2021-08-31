Low-sugar frozen dessert maker Enlightened has now come out with Sugar-free Chocolate Syrup, a low-carb version of the nostalgic treat but without the sugar. Each serving contains just 1 gram of net carbs, while traditional chocolate syrup can contain up to 12 grams of net carbs and 10 grams of sugar. Having taken its first step beyond the frozen aisle earlier this year with Sugar-free Cones , the brand offers a wide array of ice cream pints and bars, along with snackable cookie dough bites, keto-friendly cheesecakes and adaptogen-infused fruit bars. A 15-ounce bottle of Enlightened Sugar-free Chocolate Syrup retails for a suggested retail price range of $6.99-$8.99.