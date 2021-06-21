Enjoy Life Ricemilk Baking Morsels

Introducing the newest flavor of the nation’s #1 brand of allergy friendly baking chocolate: Ricemilk Baking Morsels from Enjoy Life Foods. These allergy friendly chocolate chips have a rich and creamy taste just like milk chocolate, but they are free from 14 common food allergens, including dairy-free, nut-free and soy-free. They taste delicious in gluten-free cookies or straight from the bag! The suggested retail price is $4.99 per 9 oz. bag.

Don’t miss all Enjoy Life baking chocolate varieties including Semi-Sweet, Dark and now Ricemilk!