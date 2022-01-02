Advertisement
Enjoy Life Crunchy Birthday Cake Cookies

Enjoy Life introduces new Birthday Cake Crunchy Cookies to its portfolio of delicious treats.  Free from the top 14 allergens, Enjoy Life Birthday Cake Cookies have a crunchy texture with vanilla and buttercream flavor notes and festive sprinkles baked right in. Consumers with food allergies and sensitivities can trust that Enjoy Life Cookies contain no peanuts, tree-nuts, dairy, egg or gluten. Enjoy Life Birthday Cake Cookies are school safe and made in a dedicated gluten free and nut free facility. Enjoy Life is proud to provide snacks everyone can love!

