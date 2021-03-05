New Enjoy Life Brownie Bites are an indulgent treat that are free from 14 allergens, including certified gluten-free and guaranteed nut-free and safe for schools. In fact, all Enjoy Life snacks are made in a dedicated nut-free and gluten-free facility. 32 Million Americans have food allergies, including 1 in 13 children. Enjoy Life Brownie Bites are snacks everyone can love with the chocolatey, delicious taste that are sure to bring a smile. Available in 4 varieties: Rich Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Marshmallow Crunch and Salted Caramel. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per 4.76 oz. bag of any variety.