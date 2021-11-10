10/11/2021
Sponsored Content
End of the Surge? Data-Driven Look at the Grocery Recovery
REGISTER NOW!
Webinar Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST
Leveraging the latest location data, we will analyze the current status of the grocery sector's recovery. From the retailers that are thriving to those falling behind, we will break down the trends driving success ahead of a critical holiday season.
- Which retailers are succeeding and why?
- What are the key trends affecting the sector and how could it impact holiday performance?
- What trends will have the longest-term impact and which will fade?