Elmhurst Milked Non-Dairy Milks

You've probably heard of rice milk, but have you heard of peanut milk? Both are part of the new line of Elmhurst Milked beverage varieties, which also include six dairy milk substitutes such as Milked Oats, Milked Brown Rice, Milked Peanuts, Milked Peanuts - Chocolate, Milked Almonds - Unsweetened and Milked Hazelnuts - Unsweetened. Elmhurst Milked's products contain no industrial stabilizers, whiteners, emulsifiers or gums typical of other leading brands, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, lactose-free and kosher. They also provide protein and 20 grams of whole grains per glass, and are retail for a suggested $5.99 per carton.