Elmhurst 1925 Dairy-Free Cashew Creamers

The latest innovation from plant-based dairy maker Elmhurst 1925 is a line of dairy-free Cashew Creamers. These first-ever plant-based creamers to use cashews as a base are available in four indulgent varieties: Sweet Cream, with notes of vanilla; warm and cozy Cinnamon Churro, decadent Caramel Brûlée and Unsweetened. Each variety has no more than 1 gram of sugar and 15 calories per serving, with no artificial sweeteners, unnecessary additives or whitening agents, and, like all Elmhurst products, they contain few ingredients; contain no oils and added fillers; and are Non-GMO Product Verified, gluten- and dairy-free, OU Kosher, vegan, and crafted through the company’s unique HydroRelease method, which uses water to separate the nutritional components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy plant milk, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. Made with buttery whole cashews, gluten-free oats and pectin, a natural dietary fiber found in fruits and vegetables, the dairy-free creamers are naturally smooth, with a rich consistency that performs well in hot or iced coffee or tea. A 750-milliliter (25.4 fluid-ounce) shelf-stable 100% recyclable FSC-certified paperboard carton of any variety retails for a suggested $8.99.