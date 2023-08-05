Electrolit - the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients - launched Blue Raspberry this spring just in time for Summer 2023. Electrolit Blue Raspberry is a proven flavor across the category and will be supported with a national press release and paid advertising across social media.

Electrolit is a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, a night of partying, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs