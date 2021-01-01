Elavi Bars

One hundred percent female-founded and -owned snack brand Elavi pairs body-renewing collagen with plant protein and antioxidant superfoods in three decadent bar varieties: 1.8-ounce Blueberry Vanilla Crisp, 1.9-ounce Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and 1.9-ounce Chocolate Goji Berry. The functional snacks contain sustainably sourced wild-caught marine collagen, which absorbs better than other sources and provides such health benefits as strengthening hair and skin, building stronger bones, and helping repair muscles, joints and connective tissues. Additionally, each dairy-, gluten- and grain-free, Paleo-friendly bar is made from antioxidant-rich superfoods to help reduce inflammation, boost immunity and improve mood; provides 16 grams of protein; and includes no refined sugar, instead being sweetened only with organic dates and honey. A further bonus: The creamy, smooth bars are a welcome departure from the gritty, chalky, stick-to-your-teeth texture common to many competing products. The suggested retail price range per bar is $4.25-$4.99.