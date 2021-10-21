Eddie’s of Roland Park to Offer 1K-piece Jigsaw Puzzle

In time for the holiday shopping season, Eddie’s of Roland Park is releasing a limited-edition jigsaw puzzle on Monday, Nov. 1. Retailing for $21.99, “To Market, To Market” is a 1,000-piece full-color puzzle capturing the sights of a trip to Eddie’s, from its signature Caesar salad to its jumbo lump crab cakes, as depicted by Baltimore photographer and food stylist Nichole Bryant.

Made in the U.S.A. by New York Puzzle Co., the 19.25-inch-by-26.625-inch puzzle is made from 100% recycled cardboard, 80-point chipboard and glare-resistant linen-style paper, and each box features a 8.5-inch-by-11-inch mini reference poster.

To commemorate the puzzle launch, Eddie’s will offer a series of store events and promotions:

Puzzle Release Celebration: Monday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m., 6213 North Charles Street. Customers can purchase the puzzle and have it signed by Bryant.

Beat-the-Clock Puzzle Tournament: Sunday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-???, 6213 North Charles Street. A two-person team from the University of Maryland Puzzle Club will attempt to complete the puzzle before the store closes.

Better with Bubbles: Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 5113 Roland Avenue. Customers who buy a $60 bottle of Gosset Grande Réserve Brut receive a free puzzle, while supplies last.

This past summer, Eddie’s began a comprehensive multiphase renovation of its Roland Avenue location, and the grocer recently received a Creative Choice Outstanding Marketer award from the National Grocers Association. The retailer’s holiday catalog, featuring menus and special events, will come out Nov. 1.

Family-owned Eddie’s of Roland Park is an independent grocer with two Baltimore locations at 5113 Roland Avenue and 6213 North Charles Street.