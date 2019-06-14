ECRM Taps CPG Industry Vet to Head GM Team

Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM), which drives long-term, critical business relationships, has hired Jeff Smalley as its SVP of general merchandise.

A veteran consumer packaged goods executive with more than 25 years of experience leading sales teams, Smalley will guide the GM division’s efforts in growing engagement with buyers and sellers across its category-specific programs, which include consumer technology, pet, pet CBD, toy, school and office supplies, educational furniture and equipment, backpacks and luggage, home and gift, housewares and household chemical, baby and infant, holiday gift wrap and party supplies, international general merchandise, and store-brand general merchandise.

“We are thrilled to bring Smalley on board to pair up our process, knowledge and connections with his vision and industry expertise,” said Greg Farrar, CEO of Solon, Ohio-based ECRM. “Since 1994, retailers have been using ECRM as an extension of their business, and as a key means of sourcing new suppliers. With Smalley’s leadership, we are ready and eager to be a solution within general merchandise and assist buyers with their biggest pain points today.”

Before joining ECRM, Smalley was VP of sales at GuruNanda, a Buena Park, Calif.-based provider of globally sourced essential oils. Before that, he was VP of sales and trade marketing for High Ridge Brands, one of the largest independent personal care companies in North America, with U.S. offices in Stamford, Conn., and La Palma, Calif. Smalley spent the majority of his early career with Church & Dwight and Nature Made Vitamins in various sales and trade marketing leadership roles.