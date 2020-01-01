ECOS® Mother & Child™ 5-in-1 Refill Kit

The ECOS® Mother & Child™ Refill Kit gives you 5-in-1! The Progressive Grocer 2020 Editor’s Pick for ‘Best New Product’ has reimagined the refill concept with this innovative “snap-together” packaging. Designed to eliminate the need for shrink wrap and help reduce plastic waste, this refill kit also delivers a higher ring, more efficient merchandising on shelf and meets the increasing demand for bulk sizes.



ECOS® Mother & Child™ Refill Kit is available in two offerings:

Grapefruit Dishmate® Dish Soap

Plant-powered surfactants cut through grease

Non-toxic and dermatologist-tested hypoallergenic

Orange Plus® All-Purpose Cleaner

Tough on grease & grime, this is your go-to non-toxic cleaner for the entire home



ECOS® has been innovating new ways to clean your home using plant-powered, safer-for-you ingredients for over 50 years. They sustainably manufacture using 100% renewable energy in carbon neutral, water neutral and zero waste facilities, right here in the USA, using thoughtfully sourced global ingredients. Many of their non-toxic cleaners are EPA Safer Choice certified, using only the safest-in-class ingredients. Learn more at ecos.com.