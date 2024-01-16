Building on its legacy of innovation, WK Kellogg Co has introduced the innovative vegan cereal brand Eat Your Mouth Off. Inspired by the particular needs of Gen Z and Millennial consumers, the cereal contains a whopping 22 grams of plant-based protein per serving, as well as 0 grams of sugar and 2 grams of net carbs or fewer. Eat Your Mouth Off comes in two flavors, nostalgic Fruity and decadent Chocolate, both designed to satisfy taste buds and nutritional requirements any time of day. The suggested retail price for a 7.5-ounce box, which contains about five servings, starts at $8.99, but pricing is set by the retailer.