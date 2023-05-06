Eat Sunny Retail Line

Healthy meal delivery service Eat Sunny has launched a line of comfort meals at select Gourmet Garage, Fairway and ShopRite grocery stores in New York City and New Jersey, as well as on Instacart. The superfood-boosted heat-and-eat meals are designed to optimize energy and performance without sacrificing taste. Eat Sunny was founded by beauty industry veteran Tatiana Boncompagni in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, just as demand for nutritious and easy at-home dining was soaring. With a full lineup of fresh chef-prepared meals, Eat Sunny was formulated in accordance with the principles of the Mediterranean diet. Now Boncompagni has expanded her products to grocery stores to meet consumers on their own terms. The retail line consists of four heat-and-eat meals, all containing fewer than 500 calories per serving and priced at $12.99 each: The ‘Taco Tati’ Chicken Taco Bowl (14 ounces), made with chicken, quinoa rice blend, pico de gallo and guacamole; Meatless Bolognese with Pasta & Broccoli (13 ounces), offering lentil Bolognese, gluten-free pasta and steamed broccoli; Southwest-Style Chicken Enchilada with Beans and Vegetables (11.5 ounces), providing chicken, corn tortillas with black beans, spinach, cauliflower and carrots; and Chicken Tikka with Vegetables and Rice (15 ounces), featuring chicken, roasted vegetables and spiced chickpeas.