EarthKind Stay Away Rodent

Plant-based pest repellent product manufacturer EarthKind has added Stay Away Rodent to its line of home pest repellents. Federally registered by the EPA for use in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the product mirrors EarthKind’s award-winning Fresh Cab Botanical Rodent Repellent formula, the first botanical rodent repellent for private and professional use to be federally registered by the agency. While Fresh Cab is designed for use in enclosed, nonliving areas such as RVs, sheds, attics, storage areas and stored vehicles, as well as farm vehicles and equipment, Stay Away Rodent brings the power of Fresh Cab into the home, employing a highly effective formula that poses no threat to children and animals when used as directed. Eighty percent of Stay Away Rodent’s fast-acting, plant-powered ingredients come from American regenerative family farms, upholding EarthKind’s commitment to sustaining a transparent ingredient supply chain. The formula, consisting of balsam fir oil, lavender oil, Spanish rosemary oil, cedar oil, orange oil, lemon oil and plant fibers, produces a powerful scent that, while pleasant to people, disturbs mice and rats’ highly sensitive scent receptors, repelling them without causing them, people or the environment any harm. The fifth addition to the Stay Away line, Stay Away Rodent joins the brand’s Stay Away Ants, Spiders, Moths and Mosquitoes products. A 2.5-ounce pouch retails for a suggested $7.99.