Earth Mama Organic Throat Smoothie Tea

Earth Mama Organic Throat Smoothie Tea

Earth Mama Organic Throat Smoothie Tea

Founded in 2002 by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama Organics has brought out the latest addition to its collection of herbal teas: Organic Throat Smoothie Tea. Specifically formulated with no licorice so as to be safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women and their babies, the tea is USDA certified 100% organic, and features an exclusive blend of organic herbs known to soothe and smooth raw throats: elderflower (long used for immune support), marshmallow root, and slippery elm bark. The inclusion of lemon and orange peel results in a citrus-forward taste with a light floral finish. Earth Mama Organic Throat Smoothie Tea is also NON-GMO Project Verified and certified kosher by EarthKosher. A 0.98-ounce box of 16 tea bags retails for a suggested $6.29.

 

