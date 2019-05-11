Press enter to search
Earth Fare to Carry Straight Hemp CBD Line

11/05/2019
Earth Fare to Carry Straight Hemp CBD Line
Straight Hemp's product lineup is now available at Earth Fare

Earth Fare will carry CBD oil and balm products from Arvada, Colo.-based Straight Hemp in 57 stores across 10 states, making the natural food grocer the largest retailer with which the CBD wellness company has partnered to date.

According to Straight Hemp, the partnership with Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare will provide more access to consumer education and high-quality CBD products.

Straight Hemp’s mission is to get the best products into as many consumers’ hands as possible who need them. Natural channel chains are one way to do that,” said Erin Reynolds, the company’s director of sales. “Earth Fare is a clear partner in this endeavor, and we are aligned with their philosophy of being a community-driven retailer known for giving back. We are thrilled to be working with them.”

As well as the Earth Fare locations, Straight Hemp can be purchased online in all 50 states and select brick-and-mortar retailers.

Earth Fare’s wellness moves include appointing a chief medical officer, offering a clean-food meal-planning program, and rolling out the Live Longer With Earth Fare program.

CBD is the No. 1-selling dietary supplement in natural channels, according to a report from the Austin, Texas-based American Botanical Council.

